Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brevard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Brevard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Brevard Notice
Michael James "Mike" Bevard, 74, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Landis Homes. Born in Catonsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Loyala (Redifer) Bevard. Two years ago Mike moved from Catonsville to Landis Homes.

Michael knew the Lord and faithfully attended Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. Following the passing of his father, Michael took wonderful care of his mother. Mike loved to spend his time watching Turner Classic Movies. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, visiting Colorado, California, and Texas. Nobody was a stranger to Mike, he loved talking to everyone.

Michael is survived by his cousins, Patricia A. Pilong, of Lancaster and Beth Gibbs, wife of Steve, of Lancaster, and numerous other cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Loyala.

A viewing for Michael will be held in the East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, at 10AM on Friday, January 24. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 11AM officiated by Pastor Steve Gibbs. Interment will be private at Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mike's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or The Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -