Michael James "Mike" Bevard, 74, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Landis Homes. Born in Catonsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Loyala (Redifer) Bevard. Two years ago Mike moved from Catonsville to Landis Homes.
Michael knew the Lord and faithfully attended Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. Following the passing of his father, Michael took wonderful care of his mother. Mike loved to spend his time watching Turner Classic Movies. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, visiting Colorado, California, and Texas. Nobody was a stranger to Mike, he loved talking to everyone.
Michael is survived by his cousins, Patricia A. Pilong, of Lancaster and Beth Gibbs, wife of Steve, of Lancaster, and numerous other cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Loyala.
A viewing for Michael will be held in the East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, at 10AM on Friday, January 24. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 11AM officiated by Pastor Steve Gibbs. Interment will be private at Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mike's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or The Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
