Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rockfield Manor
501 Churchville Rd
Bel Air, MD
Mike "Mick" Caggese passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 7/7/2019. Mick is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Tami; his devoted children, Beth & Jim Mullin and Nicole & Mark McQuay; loving grandchildren Cecily, Garrett, Emily and Anna; dear sister and brother-in-law Patricia & Bernard Stawski; his cherished nieces, nephews & cousins; and is now reunited with grandson, Vincent McQuay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the LUNGevity Foundation at lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Mike_Caggese. A Celebration of Life will be held 7/21/2019 at Rockfield Manor, 501 Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD; 2-5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
