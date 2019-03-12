|
On March 09, 2019, Michael Cahill Eby, beloved son of the late Margaret (nee Keene) and Charles Arthur Eby Jr.; devoted brother of Charles A. "Skip" Eby, III (Cindy), Margaret D. Eby, M.D. (Mark Sanders), John "Chris" Eby (Robin Budish), Louis Eby (Evi Oehler), Edward Eby (Laurie), Martin Eby (Carole) and Paul Eby. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. Memorials in his name may be made to Diakonia, Inc., 12747 Old Bridge Road, Ocean City, MD 21842. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019