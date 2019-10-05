Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL ROHM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL CHARLES ROHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL CHARLES ROHM Notice
On Friday, September 27, 2019, Michael Charles Rohm passed away at age 77. He was the beloved husband of Diane J. Rohm (nee Keller) whom he met in 1957 and was married to for over 57 years. He was the proud father of three children, Tracy Blamphin (John), Lauren Smith (Tom), and Michael J. Rohm (Tina) and the loving Pop-Pop of Bethany and Crispin Blamphin, Caroline Smith, and Michael Lennon Rohm.

Mike was raised in Baltimore by Leonard and Loretta Rohm. He is survived by brothers, John Rohm, Timothy Rohm, Stephen Rohm, and sister Jennifer Moss. He graduated from Calvert Hall College in 1959 and graduated as President of the Class of 1963 from Loyola College. He was named to 'Who's Who' of American Universities and Colleges for that year.

Armed with a physics degree, wife and soon to be born daughter, he began his career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Linthicum, Maryland as an Assistant Engineer. His career took him to many locations including extended stays with family in Camarillo, California, Honolulu, Hawaii and Vallejo, California. He was especially proud of his designation in 1974 as an Honorary Submariner of the Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet for work aboard the USS Seawolf (SSN 575). He was also proud of the many friendships he developed over the years with his coworkers. He retired from Northrop Grumman Corporation in February 2000 after 37 years.

A long-time resident of Severna Park, Mike loved family, lacrosse, ice skating, boating, fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, collecting Model Trains, Vintage Toys, and Coins. He was a long-time Disney fan after a 1955 trip to Disneyland with his aunt, uncle, and cousin when he was 13.

We will celebrate Mike's life with a Memorial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, on Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, MD on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow. If you wish to send a card to the family, the address is C/O Tracy Blamphin, 1608 Bayside Drive, Chester, MD 21619.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.