Michael L. Colvard, Sr., age 80, of Ocean View, Delaware and Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Lenoir, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Margaret Bumgarner (Colvard) and Jay Bumgarner and the husband of the late Patricia Colvard.



Michael is survived by his son Michael L. Colvard, Jr.; daughter Karen and her husband Scott Bowers; daughter Pamela Waldhauser; sister Judy Harrison; as well as seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.



At this time no services are planned due to the COVID-19 crisis, but a celebration of Michael's life will be planned at a later date. For those who desire, the family asks that donations in Michael's memory be made to Loch Raven Baptist Church, 8600 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson, Maryland 21286.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store