McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael D. Ciavolino Jr.


1924 - 2019
Michael D. Ciavolino Jr. Notice
Michael D. Ciavolino, Jr., 94, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 16, 1924 to Michael and Bessie Ciavolino. Michael is survived by his ex-wife Susan K. Ciavolino; his children Marco, Gina, and Laura; his grandchildren, Jordan, Liz, Amy, Emily, Jonathan, Rocky, and Michael; and his sister Doris Smith.

Michael graduated from Columbia University NYC where he received a master's degree in Education. He first taught in Harlem NYC, and then in Flemington, NJ schools. Michael was a professional photographer; he created postcards in the Hunterdon County, NJ and Bucks County, PA areas; three of his photographs are in the NYC Museum of Modern Art. He was an accomplished musician on the clarinet, harmonica, tin whistle, and singing. He entertained in nursing homes often for people younger than himself! He loved teaching harmonica and sign language to students at New Covenant Christian School. Michael proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy on LST 395 in the South Pacific.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2 pm at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD. Michael will be laid to rest at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD.

Those who wish to donate in Michael's memory, may go to musicwithmike.com/obit for more information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2019
