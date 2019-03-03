|
On February 24, 2019, Michael D. DiBerardo passed away; He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irma (nee DiMarcantonio) DiBerardo.Family will receive friends at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 10:00am, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019