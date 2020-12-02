On November 27, 2020, Michael D. Lein, Sr; beloved husband of Mary Catherine Lein (nee Withington-Anderson); devoted father of Danielle, Michael Jr, Michele Bird and husband Ben, Jessica Cook and husband Andy, Amy Strawbridge and husband Steve; loving son of Eleanor Elaine Lein; dear brother of Sandra Reitze, Janet Buckley, George Lein, Jr.; pre-deceased by sister Georgianna Glasson and father George Lein, Sr.; loving grand pop to Arianna, Bentley, Nico, Amber, Robert, Mason, Elliana, Justin, Garrett, and Luke; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation and memorial services will be held at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) at a later time (please check website for further information).



