Michael A. Damico, age 66, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1952 to the late Andrew and Agnes Damico. Michael is the loving brother of Toni (Charles) Silk and the late Ronnie (surviving Harold) Shelby; devoted uncle of Karen (Rodger) Mondshour and Wayne (Kim S.) Shelby; dear great uncle of Casey Shelby; best friend of Joe (Susie) Duff. Michael is also survived by numerous friends and other relatives. A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 on Wednesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm with a funeral service beginning at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Michael's memory to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019