Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mountain Christian Church
1824 Mountain Rd.
Joppa, MD
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Mountain Christian Church
1824 Mountain Rd
Joppa, MD
On January 3, 2020 Michael Dean Decker passed away suddenly in his home. He was the loving son of Edward Decker and his wife Pam Decker and the late Florence Lanter; dear brother of Vicki Krach, Kimberly Seifert and her husband Rob, Rick Oleszczuk and his wife Erin, and Joe Oleszczuk and his wife Kathleen. He was also survived by numerous family members and close friends.

Michael was a member of Mountain Christian Church and was a member of the Young at Heart Ministry, which gave him the opportunity to volunteer and serve in the community.

The family will receive friends and family at Mountain Christian Church 1824 Mountain Rd. Joppa, MD 21085 on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM followed by a Celebration of Life which will begin at 7 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
