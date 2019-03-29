|
|
Michael William Dodson Jr., age 19 of Elkton, MD, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born on March 14, 2000 in Baltimore, MD to Michael William Dodson Sr. and Sheri Frances-Lynn Dodson.Michael was a graduate of Elkton High School class of 2018. In life, he worked in the meat department at the Elkton Walmart. Michael loved music and was musically talented. He wrote songs, and played the guitar and drums. Michael also enjoyed time he spent with his younger sister, Layla, and was an avid animal lover.In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his sister, Layla A. Dodson; paternal grandparents, Frank W. and Elsie M. Dodson of Aberdeen, MD; maternal grandmother, Betty Griffin of West Virginia; and great-grandmother, Annette Schaumann of Hockessin, DE. Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mark Schaumann.The family will be hosting a memorial gathering from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Elkton VFW Post 9292, 208 W High St, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019