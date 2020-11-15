1/
Michael "Mickey" Doxzen Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mickey" Doxzen Sr. (84) died Nov. 11, 2020, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite (O'Hara) Doxzen. He is survived by Sally O' Hara, Meg & Chester DallaTezza, Michele & Greg Ruck, Michael & Dawn Doxzen, Jenny & John Barrett and Greg Linz. He was predeceased by his daughter Theresa (Terrie) Linz and granddaughter, Kelly DallaTezza. His surviving grandchildren are Keith Bailey, Jeffrey DallaTezza, Maggie & Katie Linz, John & Adam Ruck, Hannah, Hailey & Charlie Doxzen and Kira &Jack Barrett. Mickey Doxzen was an assistant city solicitor in Baltimore. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, treat yourself to steamed crabs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved