Michael "Mickey" Doxzen Sr. (84) died Nov. 11, 2020, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite (O'Hara) Doxzen. He is survived by Sally O' Hara, Meg & Chester DallaTezza, Michele & Greg Ruck, Michael & Dawn Doxzen, Jenny & John Barrett and Greg Linz. He was predeceased by his daughter Theresa (Terrie) Linz and granddaughter, Kelly DallaTezza. His surviving grandchildren are Keith Bailey, Jeffrey DallaTezza, Maggie & Katie Linz, John & Adam Ruck, Hannah, Hailey & Charlie Doxzen and Kira &Jack Barrett. Mickey Doxzen was an assistant city solicitor in Baltimore. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, treat yourself to steamed crabs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store