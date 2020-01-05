|
|
Michael E. Vance passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 from cancer. He is missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Born in July 1940 in Denver, Colorado to Billie Kay (Elliott) (deceased) and John (Jack) Vance (deceased), Mike was to be the eldest of three siblings, brother Jim and sisters Kathy and Ginny.
Mike graduated from Regis High School in 1958 and from the University of North Dakota in 1962 with a BS, BA in Business Administration. While at UND, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Chairperson of the 1961 Homecoming Celebration.
In the fall of 1962, Mike entered the United States Navy through Officers' Candidate School and was honorably discharged a Lieutenant in March of 1966. That June he married Theresa (Terry) Alfano and started working as a salesperson with The Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Mike and Terry had two sons, Troy (deceased), born in 1967 and Nicholas, born in 1970. He is survived by Terry, Nick, and two grandchildren, Brennan and Briana.
In the winter of 1975, Mike, Terry, Troy and Nick moved to Baltimore, Maryland where they have resided ever since. Mike's career with Bethlehem Steel was indeed rewarding. When he retired in February 1998, after 32 years of service, he had attained the position of Senior Account Manager.
Mike coached little league baseball and soccer, and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Parish Council President at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Texas, Maryland. After having moved to Lutherville, he became a communicant at Nativity Catholic Church in Timonium, Maryland. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Springlake Pool and was gifted a lifetime membership for his service. He was a member of the Steel Club of Baltimore, and the Board of the Homeowners' Association of The Meadows of Greenspring Community in Lutherville, Maryland. He continued to volunteer for numerous causes, including the Welcome Home Program at BWI for soldiers returning from active duty. He also served on the Board of The Troy Vance Foundation and in the Service Program at Loyola Blakefield, for which he was recently recognized.
Mike will be remembered by family and friends for his culinary talents, his generosity, his helping others, his kindness and his love of people and of life. He always responded to calls for help, regardless of the hour. Michael Elliott Vance demonstrated his perseverance and caring throughout his life as he strove for the best of times.
Funeral Services were held at an earlier date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to: The Troy Vance Memorial Scholarship Fund, Loyola Blakefield, Development Office, Post Office Box 6819, Towson, Maryland 21285-6819
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020