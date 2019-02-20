Michael E. Walker, Sr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was 71.Mr. Walker was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to William Walter Walker and Bertha Mae Lissberger Walker. He was the devoted husband of the late Donna Mary Walker, loving father of Michael E. Walker, Jr., and his girlfriend Gina Piscitelli, of Forest Hill, MD, and Jamie Warne and her husband Christopher of Delta, MD. He was the amazing grandfather to Isabella, Ava, Michael, Joseph, Eli, and Etta Warne, and was predeceased by a grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters. Mr. Walker worked for the City of Havre De Grace DPW for 40+ years. He was an avid decoy carver. He loved walking on the promenade and sitting on the bench he had dedicated to his beloved late wife Donna, he was admired by his children and adored by his six grandchildren who referred to him simply as "Poppi". If you knew Mike, you knew him as a kind gentle soul that always had time for a chat and a good cup of coffee. Simply put, he was awesome and will be missed dearly.A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 5-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 615 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD. Eulogies will be given at 9:45 AM. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Black clothing is unnecessary as this will be a celebration of the life Mr. Walker lived.Contributions may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary