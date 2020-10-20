Michael F. Klein, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Klein; children, Rachel Leah Klein, Stephanie Klein, Tyler Ebert, Taylor Ebert, and Maria Klein; brothers, Jeffrey Klein and David Klein; and grandchild, Shea Hiken. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Philip Klein, Jr.; and parents, Harriet and Philip E. Klein.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. See sollevinson.com
for the details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Rd. Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or www.shoresh.com
. The family will be holding an outdoor shiva on Tuesday from 2:30pm until 5:30pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 1pm until 4pm at 2307 Hidden Glen Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.