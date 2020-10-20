1/1
Michael F. Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael F. Klein, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Klein; children, Rachel Leah Klein, Stephanie Klein, Tyler Ebert, Taylor Ebert, and Maria Klein; brothers, Jeffrey Klein and David Klein; and grandchild, Shea Hiken. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Philip Klein, Jr.; and parents, Harriet and Philip E. Klein.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. See sollevinson.com for the details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Rd. Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or www.shoresh.com. The family will be holding an outdoor shiva on Tuesday from 2:30pm until 5:30pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 1pm until 4pm at 2307 Hidden Glen Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved