On Monday, September 16, 2019, Michael Douglas Flannery, loving father of two children passed away at age 61.
Michael was born on March 8, 1958 in Baltimore, MD to John and Joyce Flannery. Michael attended RETS Technical School for electronics training, which prepared him for a long, successful career in the security industry. He started working at ADT (later Tyco International) in 1981, rose to a director level, and retired in 2014.
Michael was passionate about his work, his pool, his friends, his family, and generally having a good time. He was known for his intelligence, wit, and caring spirit. He was an avid lover of music and vacations in Key West.
Michael was preceded in death by his Father, John, and his mother Joyce. He is survived by his son and daughter Sean and Heather, his sister Kathy, his brother Robert, several cousins, a nephew, a niece, a grand-niece, and a grand-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. You can do so by going to https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html and clicking donate. If you wish to send a card to the family, the address 9037 Moving Water Lane, Columbia, MD 21046.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019