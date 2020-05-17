Michael Franko
Franko, Michael Andrew, 84, suddenly, on May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The full death notice may be viewed at www.cremationsocietyofmd.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
One of my favorite teachers at Western High School. I had Mr. Franke for English and although he made you work hard, he also made it fun. I graduated class of 1964. Wonderful man.
Carol Barry
Student
May 16, 2020
Such a great counselor...he was such a great man! Class of 85
May 16, 2020
When someone teaches you to write wellpersonal essays, analytical essays on many
topics, including theme, plot, and character in literaturewhat he's fundamentallyteaching
you is tothinkwell, both critically and creatively.He was a challenging instructor. His
assignments challenged us intellectually, his editorial responses demanding revisions made
us hone our craft as writers and our minds as critical thinkers. He welcomed our literary criticism
arguments that challenged his own. Thus, he prepared us for the challenges of life, as the best
teachers do, and modeled the rules for a well-wrought argument and fair debate.
He strengthened us in ways we wouldn't recognize until years, sometimes decades, later,
whenever we'd challenge ourselves to higher achievement or surprise ourselves with our
strength in speaking truth to power. As he challenged us to write and to think clearly and
creatively, he "wrote upon us" as the best teachers and mentors do, revealing to ourselves the
best and highest use of our gifts. How many creatives, analysts, teachers, and advisors did he
inspire? For how many Western students did he, over the decades, model sharp intellect and
wit along with kindness, understanding, courage, and persistence? We know who we are.
Let&'s raise a toast to Michael Franco, and let's continue to make him proud.
Trude Diamond
Student
May 16, 2020
Many fond memories of Mr. Franko's wit. May he rest in peace and live in the memories of those who loved him.
Susan Buckson , Western '88
Student
May 16, 2020
He was an awesome Counselor. He was like family. This is so shocking. May he rest in peace. Thank you, Mr. Franko, for all you did for me at Western High School.
Karen Harris
Friend
May 16, 2020
Mr. Franko was my English teacher at Western High School in 1966, but he was so much more--a raconteur, an inspiration, a mensch. He truly cared about you, and he made sure you knew it. I am so glad I saw him at our 50th High School reunion in 2017. It was as if no time had passed. He is dearly missed.
Lynne Heneson
Friend
May 16, 2020
One of the most memorable teachers I ever had, truly inspiring. He challenged my mind and inspired my love of reading and writing. God Bless him.
Christine Doyle
Student
May 15, 2020
Mr Franko was a special person in my life. As a peer counselor, I spent many hours in his office and they were some of the most memorable times of my life! His passing is so tragic because his life was so meaningful to so many who knew him. Rest In Peace my friend.
Brigitte Wilson
Student
May 15, 2020
Michael Franko was one of the most inspiring teachers and human beings I have known. Legions of former students felt touched by him. His intellect, kindness and laughter will be missed by so many. Rest in peace to a loved and lovable man.
Susan Amerikaner
Student
May 15, 2020
I am so sorry about Mr. Franko. He was a wonderful person and my counselor at Western High School class of 73. He helped me during my years there and always had a smile and a kind word. He worked with many girls as a counselor at Western and we all loved him !! I am so glad I had a chance to know him. Rest In Peace .
Angela
Student
