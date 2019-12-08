Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's by the Bay,
701 College Parkway,
Annapolis, MD
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery,
1122 Sunrise Beach Road,
Crownsville, MD
1926 - 2019
Michael Frankowski, born on September 24, 1926 passed away in his sleep on December 3. He is survived by sisters, Helen and Frances, sons Louis and Thomas, and grandchildren Holly and Robert. Michael served proudly in the U.S. Navy retiring in 1969. He served upon the U.S.S. Guadalcanal during WW2 and a LST off the coast of Korea during the Korean War. Michael finished up his service to his country as an Education Service Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy. Catholic Mass for Michael will be held at St. Andrew's by the Bay, 701 College Parkway, Annapolis MD 21409, at 10:00 on Wednesday December 11. Burial at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032, will take place at 11:30. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate). Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
