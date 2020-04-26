|
|
Michael Gerard Gunning, age 85, of Parkville, Maryland passed away on April 21, 2020 at Oak Crest Village Long Term Care Center in Parkville, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 14, 1934, he was the son of Martin and Margaret (Newgirg) Gunning. Michael, known by his friends and family as Jerry, graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School in 1952 and initially attended Loyola College. Jerry was a devout Catholic and moved to Massachusetts where he enrolled at Boston College and began his years of service with the Xaverian Brothers. Jerry graduated from Boston College in 1961 with a degree in English. Jerry taught at three Xaverian high schools in Somerville, Massachusetts, Brooklyn, New York, and Leonardtown, Maryland. Jerry made the decision to leave the brotherhood and began his thirty-three year teaching career with Baltimore County Public Schools, retiring in 1995. Jerry taught English and was also a Reading Specialist for the County. Jerry's love of learning inspired him to later earn a Master of Arts in Education in 1969 and Certificate of Advanced Studies in Counseling in 1978, both from John's Hopkins University. Jerry and his wife Donna were active parishioners at St. Margaret's Parish in Bel Air, Maryland where they raised their three daughters. After retiring from teaching Jerry was employed at the Monsignor O'Dwyer Retreat House for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Donna and Jerry moved to Eden in 2006 where they volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and helped raise two of their grandchildren. Jerry's involvement with the church continued at St. Francis de Sale's Parish in Salisbury. In 2015, he and his wife moved to Oak Crest where they resided until his passing. Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Lee Gunning; daughters, Kathleen (Jason) Grotton, Kelly (Christopher) Haugh, and Mary (Joseph) Keleman; grandchildren, Brady Gerard and Grace Elizabeth Haugh, Anna Grace and Nicholas Joseph Keleman; sister, Margaret Walega; and brother, Martin Edward Gunning, Jr. as well as beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Wetters and grandchild, Natalie Elizabeth Keleman. Jerry was known for his faith and devotion to the Catholic Church, service to the community, compassion and generosity to others. He loved learning, teaching, reading, music, and animals especially his cherished golden retrievers. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, loyalty, patience, and kindness. Jerry was also very proud of his three "Gunning Girls," in whom he instilled the importance of education and his legacy of public service. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020