Michael Paul Glump, 68, of Columbia, Maryland, died on May 5, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. Michael was a retired banker, an avid collector of baseball, movie, and political memorabilia. Michael was a standout student athlete at Valley Regional High School in Deep River Connecticut. He received degrees at Villanova University and Syracuse University. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Glump. Survivors include two sons, Christopher Glump of Carbera, Dominican Republic and John Glump of Burlington, Vermont; and his sister Gretchen Bentley ( Cecil) of Annapolis, Maryland. His family is extremely grateful for the medical help and support provided by the Johns Hopkins and Howard County General Hospital Cardiac Care Teams. A special thanks to his neighbors, Lori and Eric Painter.Interment will be at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, Connecticut at a later date to be determined. Online memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.comMichael Paul Glump, 68, of Columbia, Maryland, died on May 5, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. Michael was a retired banker, an avid collector of baseball, movie, and political memorabilia. Michael was a standout student athlete at Valley Regional High School in Deep River Connecticut. He received degrees at Villanova University and Syracuse University. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Glump. Survivors include two sons, Christopher Glump of Carbera, Dominican Republic and John Glump of Burlington, Vermont; and his sister Gretchen Bentley ( Cecil) of Annapolis, Maryland. His family is extremely grateful for the medical help and support provided by the Johns Hopkins and Howard County General Hospital Cardiac Care Teams. A special thanks to his neighbors, Lori and Eric Painter.Interment will be at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, Connecticut at a later date to be determined. Online memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 16, 2019