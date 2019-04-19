Michael G. Smith, 58, of Kingsville passed away quietly on April 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer. Michael's proudest and happiest times were spent with his family sharing the love of his wife Joan Powers-Smith, their daughters Ashleigh Smith (Abigail) of Jarrettsville and Alyssa Smith of Baltimore, MD and their German Shepards.Being a quiet, self-made man, Michael extended his mechanical talents to his love of classic Audi cars. He was described as "an icon" and "exceptional resource" from Audi enthusiasts across the county.Michael was predeceased by both parents Hugh E. Smith and Anita Hamel, and his younger brothers Paul and Artie Hamel. He is survived by his wife and daughters, brother Lawrence G. Smith (Carolyn), sisters Susan Plaster, Sharon Feister (Keith), Christine Gedansky (Lee) and Jeanne Robin (Greg).A celebration of life ceremony is planned for May. The family request that you consider a donation to your local SPCA in lieu of sending flowers. Rest in peace MG. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary