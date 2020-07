Michael Hartz, 82, of Pikesville, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Michael is survived by his daughter Martha Dickinson. Michael was predeceased by his wife Mona Hartz (nee Morrow) and his parents Bernard and Ruth Hartz. Michael is also survived by his longtime partner, Gail Lefko and special friend, Carol Rosenfeld (Bobby) Allan.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice