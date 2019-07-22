|
|
Beloved husband of Shellie Carter Bryant and loving father of Joseph and Laurel passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2019. He was loved and will be missed by his parents: Jerry and Barbara, siblings and spouses: Kelly (Bob); Kate; Sean (Terry). Loving uncle to Kristina; Amber (Chris and Ella); Alex; Jacob; Noah; and Seth (Kamila); Christian and Gabriella. Daddy to fur babies Angus and Tigger. For additional information please visit the Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 22 to July 24, 2019