Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel
3700 Forest Lawn Dr
Matthews, NC 28104
(704) 846-3771
Michael J. Bryant

Michael J. Bryant Notice
Beloved husband of Shellie Carter Bryant and loving father of Joseph and Laurel passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2019. He was loved and will be missed by his parents: Jerry and Barbara, siblings and spouses: Kelly (Bob); Kate; Sean (Terry). Loving uncle to Kristina; Amber (Chris and Ella); Alex; Jacob; Noah; and Seth (Kamila); Christian and Gabriella. Daddy to fur babies Angus and Tigger. For additional information please visit the Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 22 to July 24, 2019
