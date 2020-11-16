Michael J. Libertini, 83, passed away on November 14, 2020. Michael was the devoted son of Jennie B. Libertini.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. Michael's life will be celebrated at the funeral home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Michael's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. A guest book is available at