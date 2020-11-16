1/
Michael J. LIBERTINI
Michael J. Libertini, 83, passed away on November 14, 2020. Michael was the devoted son of Jennie B. Libertini.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. Michael's life will be celebrated at the funeral home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Michael's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
NOV
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 15, 2020
Dear Mrs. Libertini,
Grief can be so hard, but your beautiful memories of Michael will help you to cope at this very difficult time.Remembering you and Michael today and always.
Hugs and prayers.
Janie Goldman
Janie Goldman
Friend
