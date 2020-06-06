On June 1, 2020 Michael "Mikey" "Pasquale" J. O'Connor passed away; devoted husband of Gail Y. O'Connor (nee Kintzel); beloved father of Lil Gail O'Connor, and Brianna O'Connor and her fiance' Justin Pinter; loving "Poppy" of Abriella Rose O'Connor; dear uncle of Travis D'Antoni; best friend of Chris Kopp. Also suvived by many other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856
Web: www.stjude.org
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856
Web: www.stjude.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.