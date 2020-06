On June 1, 2020 Michael "Mikey" "Pasquale" J. O'Connor passed away; devoted husband of Gail Y. O'Connor (nee Kintzel); beloved father of Lil Gail O'Connor, and Brianna O'Connor and her fiance' Justin Pinter; loving "Poppy" of Abriella Rose O'Connor; dear uncle of Travis D'Antoni; best friend of Chris Kopp. Also suvived by many other loving relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856Web: www.stjude.org