Michael J. "Pasquale" O'Connor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 1, 2020 Michael "Mikey" "Pasquale" J. O'Connor passed away; devoted husband of Gail Y. O'Connor (nee Kintzel); beloved father of Lil Gail O'Connor, and Brianna O'Connor and her fiance' Justin Pinter; loving "Poppy" of Abriella Rose O'Connor; dear uncle of Travis D'Antoni; best friend of Chris Kopp. Also suvived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856

Web: www.stjude.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved