Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Michael J. Richardson Notice
Michael J. Richardson, 77 of Timonium, Maryland passed away on December 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. Richardson for 56 years; devoted father of Scott Richardson (Lori), Robin Dvornicky (Bill) and Todd Richardson (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Ryan and Christine, Brooks, Nicole, Meghan, Amanda, Kate, Lydia and Luke; step-grandfather of Jake, Kallie, Jacob, Fred and Jessica; dear brother of Gary Richardson (Barbara), Keith Richardson (Lyndie) and brother-in-law of Doug Dunlap (Joyce). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Alfred Richardson, Marie and James Dunlap, sister and brother-in-law Susan and Franco Lombardini. Mike was an employee of BGE for 42 years and a member of the BGERA Executive Committee. He was on most trips and active in the Retirees' Association.

The family will receive friends at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 PM in the chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
