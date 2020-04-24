|
|
Michael John "Mike" Burns, Sr., 69, of Westminster, MD passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.
He was the loving husband of Teresa Maria Burns for 34 years. He was born on July 26, 1950 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Henry and Anna Burns.
Mike worked for 25 years for the Maryland State Police until he retired in 1994. In 1998, he began a 22-year career as a Physical Therapist Assistant, specializing in orthopedic manual therapy. He was an avid weightlifter and exercise enthusiast. For nearly 28 years, Mike and Teresa rescued retired racing greyhounds. He retired in late 2019, and was looking forward to moving to Myrtle Beach, SC with his wife.
He is survived by his son Michael John Burns, Jr, of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his sisters Louanne Ehlers and Sandra Ayers, as well as his sister-in-law Donna Rongione, brother-in-law Frank Rongione & wife Cecelia, brother-in-law Mark Rongione & wife Marian, and sister-in-law Dr. Marcie Bidinger. Mike is also survived by lifelong friends Salvatore Rodano & Walter Jones, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Burns, his in-laws, Frank and Theresa Rongione, and his brothers-in-law Dr. Gregory A. Rongione and Lee Ehlers.
Services are private, but a memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3 PM. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 or to , PO Box 50 Memphis TN 38101-9929.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020