Michael Johns, 78 years old, of Street, passed away on his birthday, January 7, 2020 at his home with his loving wife of 33 years, Judy, by his side.
Michael was the loving son of the late Eleanor Short and Albert Johns.
He is survived by his son Michael A Johns of Oregon and the late David Johns and Daniel Johns. He is also survived by his stepdaughter Jessica Doffing of Texas and stepson Charles Thomas, Jr of Hagerstown MD. Also surviving are his 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Michael spent over 50 years in the Real Estate business. He was well known in the real estate community as a Realtor, an MDREC CE instructor, sales manager for two large real estate firms and held the positions as VP and general Manager of a large real estate company. He was a outstanding member of the Jaycees and the Lions Clubs.
Michael was loved by all who knew him; was a dedicated bird lover and watcher and loved all animals, big and small, especially his best buddy Boomer. He was an avid and talented cook who grew most of his own vegetables.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Church located at 4603 Rocks Rd (RT 24), Street , MD, 21154. A reception will be held at the church after the service, with interment at a future date.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Harford Co Humane Society, Connolly Rd, Bel Air Md, 21014
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020