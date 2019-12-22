|
|
Michael Joseph Doonan, Jr., age 92, of White Hall, MD passed away on December 17, 2019 at Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation Ctr. in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Michael Joseph and Regina (Ford) Doonan. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. He retired from BG&E as a TV Technician Supervisor after 25 years of service. Michael was an avid bowler and had been named to the Maryland Bowling Hall of Fame, he also enjoyed golfing and photography. Michael is survived by daughter, Deborah Evans of White Hall, MD and her husband, Craig; brother, Thomas Doonan of Shrewsbury, PA; grandchildren Brett and Allison Evans; and great-grandchildren Breanna Workman and Jaxon Evans; loved by his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Edward Doonan; and sisters, Mary Rose Doonan and Elizabeth Doonan Rainey. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019