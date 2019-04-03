|
|
Michael Joseph Smit, RN,NP, MA beloved husband of Dr Chris Beyrer, MD, MPH died after a sudden illness Monday, April 1, 2019 at age 53. In addition to his husband he is survived by his loving family, mother Esther, father John, sister Donna, mother in law Nancy Beyrer, father in law Dr Charles R Beyrer, sisters in law, Anne Beyrer, Dr Kate Beyrer, Judith C Beyrer, Robin Hills Frederick, brothers in law Patrick O'Brien, Russel Frederick, niece and nephews, Lilly Atlihan, Dr Jinpa Palnam, Luke and William O'Brien, Wyatt and Harry Frederick. Visitation at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson MD 21204 Friday April 5 , 3-8pm. Celebration of Life Sat April 6, Evergreen Carriage House, Baltimore, 2-4pm. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers Dr Chris Beyrer requests donations to Michael J Smit LGBT Scholarship Fund c/o Dr Chris Beyrer Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019