Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
Michael K. Koumarianos Sr.

Michael K. Koumarianos Sr. Notice
On February 7, 2020 Michael K. Koumarianos, Sr. beloved husband of Ellen M. Koumarianos (nee Guthrie); devoted father of Michael K. Koumarianos, Jr. and Kristina M. Koumarianos; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Vincent, Rachel, Anthony, Tyler and Kaitlyn; he is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM where Trisagion will be held at 7:30 PM. Mr. Koumarianos will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 AM when the funeral service will begin. Interment in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
