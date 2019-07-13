Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Michael K. Patrick, 53, passed away on July 12, 2019; beloved son of Delanie and Jerrie Patrick; devoted brother of Kellie Smeresky, and Robin Sattler; dear uncle of 3 nieces and 2 nephews and great uncle of 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 15 from 12 to 1 pm at which a time a service will be celebrated at 1 pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Michael's memory Star Community Inc., 13757 Broadfording Church Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019
