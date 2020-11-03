Michael J. Kirkner, age 70, passed away at home on March 17th, 2020. Michael was a long time resident of Cockeysville, MD, and was a frequent diner at his favorite restaurant, Pappas. He enjoyed golf and loved to tell jokes. He is survived by his immediate family, his son John W. Kirkner and daughter Candice J. Weinstein, as well as his grandchildren Brittany M. Kirkner, Robert M. Kirkner, Craig P. Kirkner, Michael S. Weinstein, Sophia L. Merbaum, and Austin B.Weinstein. He is also survived by his sister Mary Kathleen Moore. He was preceded in death by his brothers William F. & Dennis E. Kirkner and his sisters Maureen E Mannion and Winifred E. Kirkner. Please send any condolences and correspondence to 6240 Glen Arm Road Hydes, MD 21082



