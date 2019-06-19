Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
Michael L. PURSLEY Sr.


Michael L. PURSLEY Sr. Notice
PURSLEY , Michael L., Sr.

On June 17, 2019, Michael Louis Pursley Sr., beloved husband of the late Carlotta (nee Taber); devoted father of Steven D. Pursley and his wife Kerri (and dear to Kaerri's mother Susan M. Redd), Kimberly C. Pursley, and the late Michael Louis Pursley Jr.; dear grandfather of Lilli G. Pursley and Page R. Pursley.

Friends may call at the Stella Maris chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, on Friday from 12:30 to 1:00PM, with service to commence in the shapel at 1PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.mfsdv.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
