PURSLEY , Michael L., Sr.
On June 17, 2019, Michael Louis Pursley Sr., beloved husband of the late Carlotta (nee Taber); devoted father of Steven D. Pursley and his wife Kerri (and dear to Kaerri's mother Susan M. Redd), Kimberly C. Pursley, and the late Michael Louis Pursley Jr.; dear grandfather of Lilli G. Pursley and Page R. Pursley.
Friends may call at the Stella Maris chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, on Friday from 12:30 to 1:00PM, with service to commence in the shapel at 1PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.mfsdv.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019