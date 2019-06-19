Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
PURSLEY , Michael L., Sr.

On June 17, 2019, Michael Louis Pursley Sr., beloved husband of the late Carlotta (nee Taber); devoted father of Steven D. Pursley and his wife Kerri (and dear to Kerri's mother Susan M. Redd), Kimberly C. Pursley, and the late Michael Louis Pursley Jr.; dear grandfather of Lilli G. Pursley and Page R. Pursley.?Friends may call at the Stella Maris chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, on Friday from 12:30 to 1:00PM, with funeral mass to commence in the chapel at 1PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make donations to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate www.mfsdv.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
