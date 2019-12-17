|
On December 14, 2019 Michael Dominic Lancelotta passed away, beloved husband of Deborah Ford Lancelotta; devoted father of Dominic Xavier and Anthony Michael Lancelotta; dear brother of Joseph Michael Lancelotta (Denise), Theresa Rose Zaragoza (José), and the late Phillip Anthony Lancelotta, loving son of the late Raymond and Barbara Lancelotta, cherished grandson of June Santoro; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 8501 Loch Raven Blvd. Towson, MD 21286 on Thursday at 9 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019