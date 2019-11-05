|
|
Michael Lawrence Mastracci (Age 90)
On Friday, November 1, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemary Mastracci for 63 years; father of Anne (Paul) Henig, Mark (Martha) Mastracci, Joan (Gordon) Anson, Susan (Dennis) Casey and Matthew (KC) Mastracci; brother of Lawrence (June) Mastracci; grandfather of Sara, Bridget, Billy, Allyson, Julia, Gordy, Leigh, John, Elizabeth, Caroline, Luke, Michael, Sam, Lena and Kate; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn and RJ. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Thursday, November 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD, on Friday, November 8, at 10:30 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019