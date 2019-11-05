Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
4101 Norbeck Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mastracci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lawrence Mastracci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lawrence Mastracci Notice
Michael Lawrence Mastracci (Age 90)

On Friday, November 1, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemary Mastracci for 63 years; father of Anne (Paul) Henig, Mark (Martha) Mastracci, Joan (Gordon) Anson, Susan (Dennis) Casey and Matthew (KC) Mastracci; brother of Lawrence (June) Mastracci; grandfather of Sara, Bridget, Billy, Allyson, Julia, Gordy, Leigh, John, Elizabeth, Caroline, Luke, Michael, Sam, Lena and Kate; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn and RJ. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Thursday, November 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD, on Friday, November 8, at 10:30 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -