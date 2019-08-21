Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lyden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lyden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lyden Notice
On August 19, 2019, Michael Aloysius Gabriel Lyden; devoted son of the late Robert J. Lyden, MD and the late Anita L. Lyden (nee Freiert). Beloved brother of A. Susan Lyden, Maria R. Talarigo and her husband Richard, Debby A. Nizer and her husband Doug, Rebecca S. Dietrich and her husband Alan, Patrick J. Lyden, Noel V. Adamski and her husband Norm, Camille A. Kane and her husband Jim and the late Robert J. Lyden, Jr. and his surviving wife Lis Tolbert. Cherished uncle of Jonathan, Jenna, Katherine, Anita, Daniel, Michael, Emily, Jimmy, Rose, Jacob, Jennifer and Chris. Loving great uncle of Christopher, Katrina, Joey, Felix, Elisabeth and Eli.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Church on Saturday at 9:30AM. Interment, Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Rd. Balto., MD 21211 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now