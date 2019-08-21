|
|
On August 19, 2019, Michael Aloysius Gabriel Lyden; devoted son of the late Robert J. Lyden, MD and the late Anita L. Lyden (nee Freiert). Beloved brother of A. Susan Lyden, Maria R. Talarigo and her husband Richard, Debby A. Nizer and her husband Doug, Rebecca S. Dietrich and her husband Alan, Patrick J. Lyden, Noel V. Adamski and her husband Norm, Camille A. Kane and her husband Jim and the late Robert J. Lyden, Jr. and his surviving wife Lis Tolbert. Cherished uncle of Jonathan, Jenna, Katherine, Anita, Daniel, Michael, Emily, Jimmy, Rose, Jacob, Jennifer and Chris. Loving great uncle of Christopher, Katrina, Joey, Felix, Elisabeth and Eli.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Church on Saturday at 9:30AM. Interment, Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Rd. Balto., MD 21211 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019