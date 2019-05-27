Home

Michael M. Goodman

Michael M. Goodman Notice
On May 25, 2019, Michael M. Goodman, beloved husband of Carole R. Goodman (nee Goren); devoted father of Jennifer (Scott) Zettler and Barrett (Michelle) Goodman; dear brother of Rhoda Manton and the late Ronald and Seymour Goodman and Stella Miller; adored son of the late Fannie and Bennie Goodman; loving grandfather of Amanda and Gabrielle Zettler, Devin, Lexi and Lucas Goodman; also survived by his loving dog, Lucy.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 27, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 404 Buedel Court, Sparks, MD 21152, Monday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2019
