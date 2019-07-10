Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
On July 6, 2019 Michael M. Kaminski beloved husband of the late Gloria H. Kaminski; devoted father of Candice Hofmann (Mark) and Brian Kaminski (Lisa); loving grandfather of Michael, Rob, and Spencer Sanborn, Jack Kaminski and Alex Hofmann; also survived by many loving cousins, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
