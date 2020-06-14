Michael Marshall

Michael L. Marshall (September 21, 1957-June 4, 2020) was born in Independence, Kansas to Lawrence Charles and Patsy Ruth Marshall. He is survived by his brother, Charles Richard Marshall, nephew, Zane Marshall, cousin, Ralph LoBuono, and son, Holden M. Marshall.



Michael attended the University of Oklahoma for undergraduate studies and pursued his law degree at the University of Maryland. During law school, he was a chairperson and member of the University of Maryland Moot Court Board, as well as a member of the school's International Moot Court Team and Law Review author. He received the Cunningham Award for exceptional achievement and contribution to the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.



For 38 years, Michael practiced law with the Baltimore-based firm Schlachman, Belsky, Weiner & Davey, P.A. His practice spanned numerous areas of the law, but he was best known for his work in the State appellate courts, especially in matters involving the defense of law enforcement officers. He served as General Counsel for several police unions in the Baltimore area, including the Baltimore County Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.



In his free time, Michael played the keyboard, wrote fiction, and created numerous works of art, predominantly in pen-and-ink. Several of his pieces, including character portraits of his partners, Supreme Court justices and others, decorated the walls of the law firm. Michael was regarded by many as a true Renaissance Man, tirelessly working to restore his Federal-style home in Bolton Hill while managing an impressive garden year-round. Michael will be forever remembered for his wit, his professional integrity and, above all, his love for his son.



Donations can be made to the Baltimore Zoo



