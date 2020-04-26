|
Michael W. Menzel passed away April 13, 2020 in his home in Baltimore, Maryland. A doting son (William and Josephine Menzel) and brother (preceded in death by his siblings Philip J. Menzel and JoAnn E. Thoman), Michael was an extremely giving and loving man who enjoyed reading, classical music, B&W movies, helping others, and his beloved airplanes. Michael would rejoice in his opportunities to share his joys of airplanes, art, and architecture with his nieces and nephews. He was never one to not appreciate natural beauty. Michael would often share his stories of his Baltimore Sun routes out along Maryland's Eastern Shore; commenting on its serenity and splendor. As a Sun driver for over thirty years, he had many stories from that area of the state; including how he helped a chicken cross the road. Michael was a member of the 175th Air National Guard (early-mid 1960's) and served honorably as an airplane mechanic. He had a way of lighting up a room, no matter the event. Michael could make you feel like you're the only person in the room. His undivided attention included stories, allegories, wisdom, jokes, and love. He will be missed, and is survived by his two sisters, Virginia L. Smith (Kelly A. Smith) and Kathleen F. Sawyer; along with countless nieces and nephews, and an innumerable amount of friends, acquaintances, and confidants. Rest well, Michael.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020