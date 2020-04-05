|
Michael Mirabile of Baltimore, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020. Michael will be remembered mostly for his kind, caring spirit that touched the lives of so many. He welcomed all walks of life with great kindness and love. An adventurist at heart, Michael loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting squirrels as a kid. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books, an exceptional salesman, and loved to reminisce about his childhood days. A true Italian who embraced his heritage and a proud father of four daughters, Michael's family meant the world to him. His humor was contagious, but it was his big heart that attracted so many. Most of all, Michael was a man of great faith who loved the Lord and led many others to Him.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Carl M. Mirabile and his loving grandparents Rose A. and Fred Spedalire. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie D. Mirabile; children, Marilyn Mirabile (Jeremy), Madelyn Mirabile (Benny), Monica Mirabile (Craig), Michele Milan (Chris); grandchildren, Gianinna Borrero, Athena Borrero, Giuliette Mirabile; grand Godchild, Desha Papp; mother, Nancy C. Mirabile (Harry); stepmother, Chantal Mirabile; sister, Stephanie M. Mackie (Keith); and nephew, Konner C. Mackie.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and will be held in Port Richey, Florida where Michael resided with his loving family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020