Michael Glenn Morgan passed away on Sunday, February 17th at Howard County General Hospital. He was 52 years of age and lived in Columbia, Maryland. He graduated from Rolling Road School in Baltimore County. Over the years Michael worked for a number of non-profit organizations and received wonderful support from the Arc of Howard County."Michael faced challenges most of us could not handle.But he rarely let them get him down. He lit up a room and just loved laughing with everyone. I learned a lot about how to live from him." Dan Rexford, his brother-in-law said.Michael participated in a number of Special Olympics programs where he won a number of medals. In 1985 he was honored as handicapped athlete of the year by the Sports Boosters of Maryland and threw out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game. He was an excellent bowler and enjoyed basketball and listening to all kinds of music.He participated in the Best Buddies of Maryland program and he and his partner received the Citizen's Buddy Pair Award for 2014-2015. Michael was an Orioles and Ravens fan and enjoyed the beach and sport cars.He was happiest when he was with his extended family.He is survived by his Mother, Joan Farragut, his step-father, Paul and sister Susan Morgan Rexford. Also his niece Caroline Rexford, his nephew Pratt Rexford, his uncle Leslie Beam and Aunt Linda Schwandtner as well as numerous cousins.Visitation and services were held at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, Sykesville.Online condolences may be offered at Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019