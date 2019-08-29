|
|
Michael "Pop Pop" Thomas Murphy, Ed.D, born on August 11, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Selma W. and Carroll S. Murphy, died peacefully surrounded by family in his Greenville, SC home on July 2, 2019.
A graduate of Towson University, Indiana University and Loyola University, Michael was a retired community college president who served a host of institutions with distinction during his career including Harford Community College, College of DuPage, St. Louis Community College, Lee College, Community College of Allegheny County and others.
The beloved and adoring husband of the late Susan Roberts Murphy, Michael is survived by his sons, Adam Murphy, David and Jon Triplett; daughters, Kara Murphy and Junko Kiyooka; grandchildren, Shannon and Jack Murphy, Jordan, Anna Grace, Will, Tyler, and Tanner Triplett, Magnus and Keiko Johnsson; and dear friend, Eileen Deegan.
Those who mourn his passing remember him for his passion for golf, travel, salad, and above all things spending time with his family. A reluctant dog whisperer, a coach and mentor for both sports and life, and a quiet steadfast champion for learning and human decency, he was generous to causes he believed in and even more giving to the people around him. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity are welcome and appreciated.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life service to be held at 2 pm Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at the Little Falls Quaker Meeting House; 719 Old Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD. Following the service, a reception will be hosted at the Manor Tavern; 15819 Old York Rd., Monkton, MD. All are welcome.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019