Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
915 Liberty Rd
Sykesville, MD
Michael Norfolk


1962 - 2019
Michael Norfolk Notice
Michael Joseph Norfolk, age 57, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1962 to the late George and Lois Norfolk. Michael is also preceded in death by his brother George Norfolk, Jr. He is survived by his siblings Donald Norfolk and his wife Angie, Peggy Olszewski and her husband Tim, and Craig Norfolk and his wife Tammy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Friday September 13 from 4-7pm. A Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Saturday September 14 at 10am followed by burial at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Michael's memory to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019
