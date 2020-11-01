Eugene "Michael" Nuth, Jr., age 52, of Baltimore, MD passed away on October 25, 2020 at his home in Baltimore. He was a talented artist and gifted writer. Michael is the beloved son of Eugene Michael Nuth, Sr. and Carolyn Szymanski Nuth. Michael is survived by his son, Dakota Nuth Komestakes of Minnesota; sister, Kimberly Nuth Bell, her husband, Dave and nephew David C. Bell III; and sister, Lisa Ward, her husband, Brian and nephew Brian Fallon Ward.



Services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to The Helping Up Mission or Calvert Hall College H.S. (Lacrosse Program).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store