Michael Owen Galusha
Michael Owen Galusha was born March 11, 1952 at Walter Reed Hospital, Washington DC to his parents Jesse and Vera Galusha. Mike was raised primarily in Baltimore, Maryland but also spent time in Florida where he would later as an adult enjoy his 37 years of marriage with devoted wife Kathy Tracy Galusha.

Mike is predeceased by his parents Jesse and Vera, brother George Needer and special Aunt Lou. Mike is survived by his loving wife Kathy, his children Robert and Carie and his sisters Kathleen and Meghan. He was especially fond of his grandchildren Justin, Robert Jr, Abigail and Owen and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony in his honor will be held by the family on September 5, 2020.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

