|
|
On July 19, 2019 Michael P. Chenowith, devoted father of Holly Moon and her husband Dave, and Bridget Randolph and her husband Jeff; loving brother of Gayle Youngblood and her husband Skip; loving grandfather of Christine Wolf, Hailey and Emma Moon, and Cadence Randolph; dear life partner of Joyce Connors and her family; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday 5 to 8 PM where the Memorial Service will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019