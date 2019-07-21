Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chenowith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Chenowith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Chenowith Notice
On July 19, 2019 Michael P. Chenowith, devoted father of Holly Moon and her husband Dave, and Bridget Randolph and her husband Jeff; loving brother of Gayle Youngblood and her husband Skip; loving grandfather of Christine Wolf, Hailey and Emma Moon, and Cadence Randolph; dear life partner of Joyce Connors and her family; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday 5 to 8 PM where the Memorial Service will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now