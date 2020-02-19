|
Dr. Michael Benjamin Pearlman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Paula M. Singer, children, Stuart Pearlman, and Louis (Michelle) Pearlman, grandchildren, Gabrielle and Cooper Pearlman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 20, at 3:00pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland 330 N. Howard Street Baltimore Maryland or WYPR. In mourning at 12915 Dover Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Immediately following interment at 7pm through Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020